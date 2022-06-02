Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 2 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday launched the second phase of the Government School Transformation programme under the 5T initiative, under which as many as 2,908 schools will be transformed with modern infrastructure and amenities to enhance quality of education.

Five 'Ts' propel Odisha's governance. They are transparency, teamwork, technology and timeliness -- leading to transformation.

During the launch of the second phase of the programme, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik virtually dedicated 532 transformed Government schools in 5 districts of the state - Khordha, Boudh, Malkangiri, Sonpur and Mayurbhanj.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said, "School Transformation has given wings to children's dreams of a better future and doing something big in life, if their dreams come true, the goal of a new Odisha will be fulfilled and the foundation of a new Odisha will be laid."

Explaining the importance of 5T to children, Patnaik said that education brings an impactful change in life and advised the children to make good use of this important phase in life and create a new identity for themselves, their families and Odisha. (ANI)

