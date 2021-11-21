Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], November 21 (ANI): Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has inaugurated 148 government high schools transformed under the 5T School transformation program.

The newly-transformed schools have been inaugurated in five districts including Jagatsinghpur, Devgarh, Puri, Balangir, and Kendrapara.

Interacting with the students on Saturday, the Chief Minister said that the goal of school transformation is to help the children dream big and move forward with confidence.

"I wish to see children excel in all areas, and bring glory for Odisha in all fields including studies, sports, and music. Let the students learn about new technologies, the goal of school transformation is to help the children dream big and move forward with confidence to face all challenges in life," he said.

Chief Minister further said that the School transformation program has eliminated the differences between the schools in the city and the villages.

"The state government has reserved 15 per cent seats in Government medical & engineering Colleges for the children of government schools so that their dream of becoming a doctor and engineer can be fulfilled," he said.

Patnaik added that the future of the country is being shaped in the schools and it is a responsibility to create opportunities for the development of the students' skills during this time.

"The future of the country is being shaped in schools. There is a saying that Children constitute one-third of our population, but all of our future, School time is one of the most important times in a child's life, so it's our responsibility to create opportunities for the development of their skills during this time," he said. (ANI)

