New Delhi [India], May 22 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday called for the reconstruction of the temples 'damaged by the Portuguese' in the state.

Sawant while also touching upon the issue of tourists said that it is the duty of the state government to get the tourists attracted towards the temples.

The remarks of the Chief Minister came while participating in the "Panchjanya Media Conclave" organized in New Delhi.

"The temples damaged by the Portuguese should be reconstructed. Till date, the tourists were attracted only to beaches but now it's our duty to bring them to temples," said Sawant.

"The allocation from the Budget for the reconstruction of temples has already been made," he added.

Reiterating Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's remark on the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code in all the states, the Goa CM said that Goa has been following it since its liberation.

"I am proud to say that Goa has followed Uniform Civil Code since liberation. I think other states should also implement it," he said.

"For 60 years what Goa couldn't achieve, we have achieved between 2012 to 2022, and it is going to be among the best states soon," Sawant added.

Earlier today, Dhami also reiterated his promise to bring in Uniform Civil Code in the state, which he made before the Assembly polls, and said that a committee will be constituted to prepare a draft for its implementation.

"We want other states of the country to implement common civil code in their respective states," he added. (ANI)

