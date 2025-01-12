Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], January 12 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated the International Overseas Uttarakhandi Conference in Dehradun on Sunday, where several people from the state, residing in different countries came together to showcase their affection for their roots, heritage and motherland, an official release stated.

Addressing the migrants of Uttarakhand, the Chief Minister said that there is a huge potential for investment in the rapidly developing Uttarakhand. There are huge possibilities for investment in adventure tourism, power generation, aromatics, manufacturing, agriculture, horticulture, herbal, AYUSH wellness, etc.

The Chief Minister said that the state has made major reforms at both policy and structural levels to establish the state as an investment destination. To make it easier to start work, corresponding improvements have been made to the rules. Many strict statutory provisions have been made for a crime-free and fear-free society.

Better infrastructure of roads, rail, airports, ropeways, and communication networks has been created, due to which the state is also rapidly emerging as a safe, easy and attractive investment destination. The ranking of NITI Aayog also points towards this, he added.

CM Dhami called upon the people to adopt a village or town of their motherland and pledge to develop and preserve it to solve the grave problem of migration in Uttarakhand. He also said that the state needs your qualifications, experience and technical knowledge very much and it is also important in realising the expectations and aspirations of the state, the release stated.

He said that this conference is also a special festival of cultural and social engagement, adding that the migrant Uttarakhandis are respected in the country and abroad for their honesty, hard work and dedication. He said that the way you people are making India proud in the country and abroad, in the same way, you should also make your motherland, Uttarakhand, proud.

The Chief Minister said that we have also formed a migrant cell to provide better coordination and cooperation with the migrants. We will also soon make provision for a venture fund.

He further said that the year 2025 is going to prove to be a milestone in the history of Uttarakhand, highlighting that the state is celebrating its silver jubilee, and it is ready to host the National Games from January 28. This month, the Civil Code of Honour is going to be implemented and the state government also started winter tourism recently, which will prove to be a game changer for the economy of the state.

The migrants of Uttarakhand at the event opened up on their experiences and said there has been a huge change in the Uttarakhand of then and now. They said that earlier, they had turned abroad in search of employment, but today in the changing Uttarakhand, there are many possibilities for the youth to work and the state has set big standards of development in many areas, the release added.

Migrant Uttarakhandi Girish Pant, Anita Sharma, Dev Raturi, Vinod Jethudi, AK Kala and Shailesh Upreti praised Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and the Uttarakhand government for the initiative of the International Migrant Uttarakhandi Conference and said that this has given them an opportunity to connect with their roots and do something for their soil.

"We all can find a better solution to this problem of migration with our experience, technology and knowledge in collaboration with the state government. He said that all of us migrants should adopt a village in a remote area of the state. We can adopt our own village. If we cannot adopt a village, then at least adopt a child," one of the migrant said.

Many migrants addressed the event in their mother tongue. The Chief Minister also felicitated Girish Pant, Anita Sharma, Dev Raturi, Vinod Jethudi, AK Kala and Shailesh Upreti, migrants from Uttarakhand who have contributed to the development of Uttarakhand and adopted villages in the state.

CM Dhami also visited the exhibition of products being sold by various women self-help groups under the Uttarakhand brand 'House of Himalayas.' (ANI)

