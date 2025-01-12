Dehradun, January 12: Five people died and 17 others were injured when a bus fell into a ditch in Pauri district's Srinagar area on Sunday, officials said. According to the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), the accident took place near Dahalchauri where the bus went out of control and fell into a 100 meters deep gorge. The bus, with 22 passengers on board, was en route to Dahalchauri from Pauri, they said, adding that four people died on the spot while another succumbed later. Uttarakhand Road Accident: 4 Killed, 18 Injured After Bus Goes out of Control in Pauri, Crashes Into 100-Meter-Deep Ditch.

Uttarakhand Road Accident

Pauri, Uttarakhand: An accident occurred on the Pauri-Satkhol road when a private bus fell into a 100-meter gorge. Five people died and over 15 were injured pic.twitter.com/J1LrrxRYlJ — IANS (@ians_india) January 12, 2025

Local people also helped in conducting the rescue operation after the accident and the injured were taken to Pauri district hospital. Eight of the injured have been referred to a higher health center in Srinagar in critical condition. Pauri District Magistrate Ashish Chauhan reached the spot and conducted a speedy rescue operation under his supervision. He has directed the officials of the Transport Department to investigate the causes of the accident. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has expressed deep grief over the accident and also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)