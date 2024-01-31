Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 30 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy hit out at Bharatiya Janata Party and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), accusing them of collusion while claiming that only Congress can defeat BJP.

"BJP and BRS are colluding. Narendra Modi should be removed. The BJP government has become a danger. Voting for BRS is like putting it in Musi (river). KCR is not just sleeping silently, he is holding talks with Modi," CM Reddy said earlier today.

Reddy stressed the pivotal role of the Congress party in combating the BJP's divisive politics, asserting that only the Congress can effectively challenge the BJP's dominance in Telangana.

"Congress has an ideology and leadership. Congress is fully fighting against the BJP. Only Congress can defeat BJP. Rahul has done one Bharat Jodo for this. Now he is doing another," he said.

"If KTR is questioning us, then we should understand his intentions," the Chief Minister said.

He expressed confidence in Congress securing victory in all 17 parliamentary seats in the upcoming elections.

"We will finalise by February 15 all candidates of Telangana. We are expecting 17 out of 17 seats. Everyone is filing nominations. Everyone is our competition. BRS and BJP are one party, they are one unit. We do not see any difference between BJP and BRS," CM Reddy said.

"We have passed a resolution that Sonia Gandhi should contest from Telangana. We still stand by it," he added.

CM Reddy expressed openness to dialogue with opposition leaders, including KTR and Harish Rao, to address public grievances and concerns.

"We will give appointments to any MLAs including KTR, Harish Rao or anyone to talk about people's problems," he said.

The Chief Minister further conveyed the intent to pass a resolution for a Backward Class (BC) census.

"We will soon pass a resolution in Assembly for BC census," he said. (ANI)

