Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 19 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy dared the BRS President K Chandrashekhar Rao to a debate on the injustice meted out to Telangana in the sharing and utilisation of the Krishna and Godavari waters during the 10-year BRS rule in the state, the Telangana CMO said in a release.

The State Government is ready to hold a special session of the Assembly on water-sharing issues and present evidence in the house on the deprival of rights of the Telangana state in claiming its due share in the previous government, the Chief Minister declared.

Addressing the press here today, the CM said that Congress defeated KCR and brought the party to power while the BRS leader was active in politics. Now, the leader was not active in politics. "I am directly challenging KCR to write a letter as an opposition leader. We are ready for a discussion on who committed injustice regarding Krishna and Godavari waters by holding a special session anytime," the CM said.

The Chief Minister charged KCR with betraying Telangana by ceding the state's rights to utilise its due share of water from the two rivers.

Further, CM Revanth Reddy said the government was ready to discuss the 42 per cent BC reservations democratically in the assembly and move forward.

Referring to changes to the rural employment scheme under a new act, the Chief Minister said the ruling BJP at the centre conspired to weaken the important scheme. Congress alone will safeguard the country's democratic spirit.

Exuding confidence that Congress will retain power in the next assembly elections with a 2/3 majority, the CM said Congress won 7,527 panchayats out of 12,702 and that Congress rebels won 808. Congress and its allies won 8,335 Gram Panchayats, accounting for 66 per cent of seats. The BRS and BJP alliance secured 33 per cent, and the Communists won 1 per cent of the results.

"The Congress victory is an outcome of the performance of the People's government," the CM said, adding that people already voted in support of Congress in Jubilee Hills and Secunderabad cantonment by-elections.

Across 94 assembly constituencies where local body elections were held, the Congress achieved the best results in 87 seats. The Chief Minister said that the BRS won in only six constituencies, and the BJP in 1.

The schemes, mainly Fine Rice distribution, bonus for Jowar crops, cooking gas cylinder at Rs 500, Indiramma houses, 200 units of free electricity, interest-free loans for women's self-help groups, implementation of SC categorisation, caste census, and other schemes, drew good results in the panchayat elections.

CM Revanth Reddy said that, along with the six guarantees, the People's government provided freedom to the people as the seventh guarantee. The Chief Minister reaffirmed that Telangana would be promoted as the number one state in the country.

The Chief Minister alleged that BRS leaders were displaying arrogance despite the party's defeat in the assembly and panchayat elections. "The BRS won not a single election after KTR was promoted as the party's Working President. Harish Rao group launched a social media campaign to remove KTR from the leadership role, and it could be the main reason KTR embarked on district tours," he said.

The CM suggested that the BRS leaders stop obstructing efforts to improve people's welfare.

CM Revanth Reddy said that the Panchayat elections were held in a free and fair manner. The Chief Minister congratulated the officials for conducting the polls peacefully and thanked the people for blessing the Congress party. (ANI)

