Raipur, May 10 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Saturday flagged off a hydrogen-fuelled truck and said the initiative would be a revolutionary step to lead Chhattisgarh and the country towards green energy.

There is a special focus on promoting green energy and making India a zero-carbon emission country by 2070, he said after launching the vehicle here.

Also Read | India-Pakistan Ceasefire: Saif Ali Khan Expresses Solidarity With Armed Forces, Government of India As Both Sides Halt Military Operations.

This initiative will also help strike a balance between environmental protection and industrial development, the CM said.

The truck has been made with Indian and international technical partnership, and hydrogen will be used to power it, an official said.

Also Read | India-Pakistan Ceasefire: Raveena Tandon Expresses Relief As Both Sides Announce Halt of Military Firing, Warns Pak Against 'Act of War'.

Hydrogen fuel cell battery-powered trucks are being developed for cargo transportation, the official said. Each truck will be equipped with three hydrogen tanks and can carry up to 40 tonnes of cargo for a distance of 200 km.

This clean energy-powered truck is the product of a joint initiative by the Chhattisgarh State Power Generation Company Limited and Adani Natural Resources, said officials.

Vehicles powered by hydrogen fuel cells have the same distance and load-carrying capacity as diesel trucks. But instead of smoke, they emit only water vapour and hot air and make very little noise.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)