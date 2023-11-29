Imphal, Nov 29 (PTI) Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Wednesday said a new era of peace and progress has dawned in Manipur as the Centre signed a peace agreement with the United National Liberation Front (UNLF).

The UNLF is Manipur's oldest militant organisation dominated by the majority Meitei community.

"The signing of the peace agreement with the United National Liberation Front (UNLF) today in New Delhi was made possible under the able leadership of Hon'ble Union Home Minister, Shri @AmitShah ji.

"With his wisdom and continuous guidance, a new era of peace and progress dawns in Manipur. A chapter of growth and development now opens as many extend their faith and trust toward the BJP Government," the chief minister said in a post on X.

Representatives of the UNLF signed the agreement in New Delhi with senior officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs and Manipur government.

The development comes days after the ban on the group under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) was extended for five years earlier this month.

A section of the people celebrated singing of the peace pact with firecrackers at several places in Imphal East and West districts.

