Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 7 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has praised the Indian Army for its precision strikes targeting terrorist bases not only in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) but also deep inside Pakistani territory. He hailed the operation as a decisive blow to cross-border terrorism and assured Karnataka's full backing to the central government's actions.

The Chief Minister commended the armed forces for successfully striking terror camps in both PoK and Pakistan. "Our soldiers have shown extraordinary courage by hitting terror hubs inside enemy territory," he said.

Siddaramaiah further stated, "Pakistan's continued support to militants left us with no choice. These strikes send a clear message--India will retaliate fiercely.

The surgical strikes, conducted under Operation Sindoor, reportedly destroyed multiple terror launch pads while avoiding civilian harm. "Our forces executed the mission flawlessly, targeting only terrorists," he said.

The CM condemned Pakistan's involvement in the recent Pahalgam massacre, where 26 innocents were killed. "The world knows Pakistan shelters terrorists. India's strikes were justified and necessary," he added.

The state government is closely coordinating with the Centre and has ramped up security. "We are vigilant, and citizens should remain calm," Siddaramaiah assured.

In light of the national security operation, a planned protest in Raichur was called off.

The CM emphasised that the "strikes were a stern warning not just to Pakistan but to any country backing terrorism against India."

Siddaramaiah reaffirmed his government's full support to the Centre's decision, urging national unity. "This is not the time for politics but for standing together as Indians," he said.

The comments come after Wing Commander Vyomika Singh announced that nine terror camps were targeted and destroyed by Indian forces in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. "Operation Sindoor was launched by the Indian Armed Forces to deliver justice to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and their families," Singh said.

Col Sofiya Qureshi showed video footage of the destroyed sites, including camps in Muridke, where David Headley and Ajmal Kasab were trained, and others in Sialkot, Barnala, Kotli, and Mehmoona Joya.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said the attack on Pahalgam aimed to derail the return of normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir. The government termed Operation Sindoor the deepest strike by Indian forces inside Pakistani territory since 1971. (ANI)

