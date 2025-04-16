Kalaburagi (Karnataka) [India], April 16 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah reiterated his government's commitment to tackling unemployment by organising job fairs across the state on Wednesday.

Speaking at the divisional-level job fair in Kalaburgi, the Chief Minister highlighted ongoing initiatives to boost employment opportunities for the youth.

"Job fairs are being organised in Kalaburagi, Mysuru, Hubballi, and Dharwad. We have also launched the Youth Fund Scheme to address the issue of unemployment. Our government is actively working to provide jobs for the youth," Siddaramaiah said.

On Channagiri MLA's call for Lingayat legislators to resign over the caste census issue, Siddaramaiah said a special cabinet meeting has been scheduled for April 17 to discuss the socio-economic survey.

"The MLAs have expressed their personal opinions. A final decision will be taken in tomorrow's cabinet meeting," he said. "This is a socio-economic survey, and we will not allow any injustice to be done to any community.", he added.

Furthermore, on the recent developments in the National Herald case, Siddaramaiah accused the BJP of misusing investigative agencies for political gain.

"The seizure of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi's properties and the filing of charge sheets are acts of political vendetta. The BJP is doing this for political gain and out of political hatred," he alleged.

The Congress Party has launched a massive protest against the central government and investigative agencies. The protest follows the ED filing a chargesheet against Congress leaders Rahul and Sonia Gandhi in connection with the National Herald. Protests have been organised across the country, with several prominent leaders leading the charge. (ANI)

