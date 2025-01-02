Chennai, Jan 2 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin congratulated Tamil Nadu athletes who have been chosen for the prestigious national sports awards on Thursday.

Lauding the sportspersons, the Chief Minister said he was happy that the Union government awards have been announced to Tamil Nadu athletes who have set a record and elevated the state sports department to the global level.

"My congratulations to D Gukesh who will receive the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award and Tulasimathi, Nithya Sre, Manisha Ramadoss and Abhay Singh who will receive the Arjuna Award. May their victories continue. The number of record-breaking athletes from Tamil Nadu should continue to increase in the future," Stalin said in a post on the social media platform X.

The Union Youth Affairs & Sports Ministry has announced the national sports awards 2024 today. The recipients will receive the awards from the President of India at a specially organised function at Rashtrapati Bhavan on 17 January.

