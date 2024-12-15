Shimla, Dec 15 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday inaugurated and laid foundation stones for various development projects worth Rs 31 crore in Nalagarh Assembly constituency of Solan district, officials said.

The chief minister reiterated the government's commitment to the regions progress and assured that financial constraints would not impede the development of the area.

Sukhu inaugurated a drinking water scheme for the villages of Mittian, Behli, Khaller and adjoining areas, constructed at a cost of Rs 7.24 crore.

He also inaugurated seven tube wells built for Rs. 5.22 crore for Nalagarh and improvement projects for drinking water schemes in the area worth Rs. 4.82 crore.

He laid the foundation stones of three bridges, including the Kotla Kalan Bridge, to be constructed at a cost of Rs. 5.77 crore, the Retar Khad Bridge worth Rs. 4.44 crore and the Bhatauli Khad Bridge at a cost of Rs. 3.51 crore.

Adressing the gathering, Sukhu emphasised on the present government's focus on equitable development across the state and said that it is committed to make every possible effort for the welfare of its citizens.

On the occasion, he also flagged off two ambulances donated to the District Red Cross Society. He expressed gratitude to the donors for their generous contributions and honoured them for their noble gestures.

