Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 15 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu called on Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu in New Delhi and held detailed discussions about strengthening air connectivity in the state.

The Chief Minister urged the Union Minister to operate Delhi-Shimla-Dharamshala and Dharamshala-Shimla-Delhi flights on a daily basis, highlighting that at present, these flights were operational only three days a week, causing inconvenience to the tourists.

He also requested the commencement of night landing facilities at Dharamshala airport.

Sukhu apprised the Union Minister about the status of the Kangra airport expansion and sought special assistance for the land acquisition process, citing its high cost.

He mentioned that the issue had also been raised with the Prime Minister during a previous meeting and sought the continued support of the Ministry of Civil Aviation, emphasising that this would accelerate the region's development.

The Chief Minister also requested the construction of four new heliports to strengthen air connectivity further and boost tourism in the state.

Discussions were also held regarding the expansion of Shimla airport. The Chief Minister urged the Union Minister to extend the operational watch hours beyond 1 p.m. at Shimla airport and also proposed the operation of Dornier-type aircraft at Shimla, following the example of the northeastern states. He emphasized the need to encourage additional operators to start flight services to Shimla.

Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena, Principal Advisor to the Chief Minister Ram Subhag Singh, Principal Resident Commissioner Sushil Kumar Singla and senior officers of the Ministry of Civil Aviation were also present during the meeting.

Earlier, Sukhu called on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and apprised her of the financial situation of the state, and called for increasing the state's borrowing limit.

He informed about the massive losses incurred due to recent heavy rains and flash-floods in the state and urged the Centre to provide assistance to the state, an official release said.

He also held detailed discussions about issues concerning the Ministry. Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena and Principal Advisor to the Chief Minister, Ram Subhag Singh, accompanied the Chief Minister. (ANI)

