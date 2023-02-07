Hamirpur (HP), Feb 7 (PTI) Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu will lay the foundation stone of the proposed Himachal Niketan building, which will provide accommodation to students from the state in Delhi.

The proposed five-storey building in southwest Delhi's Dwarka area is estimated to cost Rs 18.70 crore and will be completed in two years, a government spokesperson said here on Tuesday.

The building will have 81 rooms, including two VVIP sets, and 40 general rooms. It will have a parking facility for 53 vehicles and 87 two-wheelers.

Sukhu, who left for Delhi on Tuesday, is expected to visit Goa to take part in a religious function of Himachal Pradesh Governor RV Arlekar before heading to Tripura for the election campaign, the spokesperson added.

