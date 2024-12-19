Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 19 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced the launch of 'Good Governance Week' to commemorate the 100th birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee, one of India's most revered leaders starting today.

CM Adityanath made the announcement, emphasizing that the week-long observance will begin immediately and include various activities across the state.

Speaking about the late former Prime Minister, CM Yogi Adityanath praised Vajpayee's multifaceted legacy. "This year, it is going to be the 100th birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee. On this occasion, we will observe 'Good Governance Week' from today onwards," he said.

He also highlighted Vajpayee's significant political career, noting that the leader represented the constituencies of Balrampur and Lucknow multiple times in the Lok Sabha.

Vajpayee's contributions as a poet, journalist, and politician were also acknowledged by the Chief Minister. "He had the ability to take everyone along in coordination," CM Adityanath added, recognizing Vajpayee's leadership qualities that transcended political boundaries.

As part of the celebrations, the state government has organized a series of programs in every district, aimed at inspiring students and young minds to engage in the spirit of good governance.

These activities include essay writing competitions on good governance for school children, speech competitions at the higher education level, and several painting competitions focusing on the theme of governance.

CM Yogi Adityanath earlier had launched a scathing attack on the Congress, alleging that the party has done nothing to empower backward communities or uphold the vision of equality espoused by Babasaheb Ambedkar.

Taking to social media X, the CM reshared the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tweet and wrote, "While Congress has consistently failed to empower backward communities, BJP has been actively working towards Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's vision of equality. Through steps like expanding reservations and creating opportunities in education and government jobs, BJP is turning Baba Saheb's vision into real policies, shaping lives. Congress, on the other hand, continues to talk but does nothing." (ANI)

