Lucknow, December 15: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday paid tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his death anniversary. In a post in Hindi on X, Adityanath said Patel's efforts to unite the country are the inspiration behind working towards building "Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat".

"Humble tributes to the architect of modern India, farmer well-wisher, Iron Man, 'Bharat Ratna' Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel ji on his death anniversary! His contributions in giving a form to the unity, integrity and sovereignty of the nation will always inspire us to work towards building 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'," the chief minister said.

At a tribute meeting on Patel's death anniversary, Adityanath highlighted the country's first home minister's unwavering dedication to Mother India. "As a key member of the Constituent Assembly and the first home minister of independent India, Sardar Patel spearheaded the integration of more than 563 princely states into the Republic, laying the foundation for a unified and strong nation. The India we see today is a testament to Sardar Patel's vision, efforts and tireless commitment to the ideals of 'One India, Great India, Safe India'," he said.

According to a press statement, the chief minister highlighted Patel's active participation in major movements for India's independence, including the Champaran Movement, Salt Satyagraha and Quit India Movement, during which he was also imprisoned.

Adityanath also launched numerous public awareness campaigns aimed at ensuring the prosperity of farmers. He noted that Patel's vision laid the foundation for Gujarat's strong cooperative movement, which played a key role in empowering farmers and elevating them to new heights of prosperity.

Adityanath further said Patel, a great son of Mother India, not only led the campaign for the country's unification but also ensured the restoration of its dignity, which was tarnished during the colonial period. He highlighted that the revival of the Somnath temple, a symbol of cultural resurgence, was part of this mission.

The chief minister said if Patel was alive today, Article 370 of the Constitution would never have been imposed on Jammu and Kashmir. He lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for abrogating the provisions of the article on August 5, 2019, dismantling the foundation of terrorism and paving the way for a unified and strong India.

Adityanath also highlighted that the Ram temple in Ayodhya is a significant part of a new, cultural India, drawing a parallel with the revival of the Somnath temple initiated by Patel in 1948. Patel, who was India's first deputy prime minister and home minister, breathed his last on December 15, 1950.

Born in Gujarat's Nadiad in 1875, Patel was a pivotal figure in India's struggle for independence. Renowned for his exceptional leadership and unyielding commitment to national integration, he is fondly remembered as the "Iron Man of India".

The "Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat" initiative was announced by the BJP-led Centre on October 31, 2015, on the 140th birth anniversary of Patel. It aims at enhancing interaction between people living in states and Union territories and promoting mutual understanding.