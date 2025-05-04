Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 4 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath chaired a meeting with officials from the Agriculture Department and the Regional Cooperative Dairy Federation at his official residence on Sunday to review progress in the sector.

Earlier in the day, CM Yogi held a Janata Darshan at his residence in Lucknow, where he met citizens and listened to their grievances, including those raised by women attendees. The Chief Minister personally reviewed the concerns and assured necessary action.

On Thursday, CM Yogi had directed officials to expedite relief work in areas affected by storms, rain, and hailstorms. He stressed the need for timely compensation in cases of human or livestock casualties and instructed that injured persons receive proper medical treatment.

"Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed the officers of the concerned districts to conduct relief work with full promptness in view of the storm, rain and hailstorm," the Chief Minister's Office posted on X.

He also asked officials to visit affected areas, assess the damage, and monitor the relief efforts on the ground.

"Also, in case of loss of life and animal loss due to lightning, storm, rain etc., relief amount should be distributed to the affected people immediately. The injured should be given proper treatment," it added.

The Chief Minister further directed that drainage arrangements be prioritised to reduce the impact of waterlogging caused by bad weather.

"The Chief Minister has instructed that the officers should conduct a survey and assess the crop loss and send a report to the government so that further action can be taken in this regard. In case of waterlogging, arrangements for drainage should be made on priority," the statement said.

Meanwhile, CM Yogi expressed grief over the passing of Padma Shri awardee and renowned yoga guru Swami Sivananda Saraswati, who died on Sunday at the age of 128 in Varanasi. (ANI)

