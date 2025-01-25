Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 25 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday conducted an aerial survey of the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj.

Earlier in the day, he also met with Sringeri Shankaracharya Bharati Teertha Ji Maharaj at Sri Kalyan Seva Ashram.

Also Read | Sharad Pawar's Public Events in Next 4 Days Cancelled Due to Health Reasons: NCP (SP).

Meanwhile, speaking to ANI, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Dinesh Sharma stated, "Maha Kumbh has importance in Sanatan culture... It is said that when we take a dip along with family, our thought process becomes positive. It is also said that sin is not committed by the body but by thoughts. When we come here and have darshan of saints, all the sins washed away..."

BJP leader Madhavi Latha said, "This special Purn Maha Kumbh occurs once in 144 years... This is a big thing in the Sanatan and Hindu religion that it always gives the opportunity to be human and a better person... The arrangements are good - as Yogi ji (UP CM) is there and he understands the importance of it (Maha Kumbh)..."

Also Read | Ladki Bahin Yojana January 2025 Installment Arrives: Maharashtra Government Begins Depositing Cash in Bank Accounts of Women Beneficiaries, Says Report.

Recently, the Mahakumbh-2025 in Prayagraj has seen an unprecedented influx of devotees, with a massive 10.80 crore plus taking the sacred plunge at the revered Ganga-Yamuna-Saraswati confluence, as of Friday.

Despite cold conditions, a large congregation of devotees gathered at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj to take a dip in the ongoing Mahakumbh. Apart from this, authorities are focusing on preparations for the upcoming Mauni Amavasya on January 29, anticipating large crowds of devotees.

Visitors from around the world are often left in awe as they witness people from different languages, lifestyles, and traditions coming together at the Sangam for a holy dip.

Several devotees from Russia and Ukraine two countries embroiled in deadly conflict for close to three years attended the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj and presented a message of spiritual unity.

The atmosphere in Prayagraj turned sublime, as devotees in the cold winter evening gathered to perform kirtan, and sang 'Hare Rama Hare Krishna'.

The Maha Kumbh is held after every 12 years and a huge turnout of devotees is expected in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26.

According to tradition, pilgrims flock to the Sangam--the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati (now extinct) rivers--to take the holy dip believed to absolve sins and grant moksha (liberation).

Rooted in Sanatan Dharma, the event signifies a celestial alignment that creates an auspicious period for spiritual cleansing and devotion. The Mahakumbh Mela is expected to host over 45 Crore visitors, marking a historic occasion for India. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)