Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 4 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed condolences to the bereaved family of the tragic road accident involving pilgrims from Basti district that occurred in Rajasthan's Jalore district. He instructed officials to ensure immediate and effective relief measures with respect to the incident.

According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office, CM Yogi Adityanath directed officials to reach the accident site as soon as possible and expedite rescue and medical assistance. He also ordered that the injured be provided with the best possible medical care and wished them a speedy recovery.

The accident took place on Friday morning on the Bharat Mala road in the Sanchore area of Jalore district in Rajasthan. The victims, residents of Deipar Jogibari village under Rudhauli police station limits in Basti district, were returning from a pilgrimage to the Dwarkadhish temple when their vehicle met with the accident.

A total of seven members of the same family were travelling in an Innova car when it rammed into a truck from behind. The collision led to the death of three family members on the spot, while four others sustained serious injuries. The injured are currently undergoing treatment at the district hospital in Palanpur, Rajasthan.

On Wednesday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a 'Janta Darshan' at the Gorakhnath Temple premises, where he listened to the grievances of people from various districts and assured prompt redressing.

CM Yogi Adityanath's office shared an X post and wrote, "Public service is the highest priority of Maharaj Ji. Chief Minister Shri @myogiadityanath Ji Maharaj today listened to the problems of the general public from various districts during the 'Janata Darshan' at the @GorakhnathMndr premises. Maharaj Ji has given necessary instructions to the concerned officials for the prompt and effective resolution of public issues."

"A symbol of dedicated commitment to public welfare - 'Janta Darshan'. Chief Minister Shri @myogiadityanath Ji Maharaj listened to the problems of people from various districts at the 'Janta Darshan' organised today at the @GorakhnathMndr premises. Maharaj Ji has given necessary instructions to the concerned officials for the prompt resolution of public issues," CM Yogi Adityanath's office wrote on X. (ANI)

