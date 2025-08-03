Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 3 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath formed 'Team 11' to oversee flood relief operations at the affected areas.

Members of the team will visit the affected areas and stay the night there. CM Yogi has directed that the lives of people should be prioritised; all districts have been ordered to be in alert mode.

19 boats and motorboats have been deployed in Prayagraj. About 88 'flood chowkis' have been established. Two teams of PAC have been deployed, each with one team of SDRF and NDRF. 1375 people have been relocated to safer locations, a release said.

In Jalaun, 62 boats and 31 motorboats have been deployed. About 27 'flood chowkis' have been established. Similarly, in Auraiya, 26 boats and motorboats have been deployed. About 9 'flood chowkis' have been established.

In Hamirpur, eight boats and motorboats have been deployed. About 17 'flood chowkis' have been established. 1330 people have been relocated to safer locations. Two boats and motorboats have been deployed, and about 47 'flood chowkis' have been established in Agra.

As per the release, seven boats and motorboats have been deployed in Mirzapur. Similarly, in Varanasi, 23 boats have been deployed. In Kanpur Dehat, 30 boats have been deployed. In Ballia, 10 boats have been deployed. In Banda, 43 boats have been deployed.

Earlier today, CM Yogi said that before 2017, recruitment in Uttar Pradesh was plagued by corruption, nepotism, and discrimination, which derailed youth aspirations and weakened law and order.

Addressing the appointment letter distribution ceremony for 1,494 newly selected assistant operators in the UP Police Telecom Department, the CM recalled how past practices led to riots, terrorist attacks, and a climate of fear, citing incidents in Ayodhya, Kashi, Lucknow, and Rampur. He personally handed over letters to several recruits during the event at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan.

"After the double-engine government came to power in 2017, the first major step was to make the recruitment process transparent and fair. The Police Recruitment Board was strengthened as part of this effort. As a result, Uttar Pradesh now ranks first in the country for police recruitment and providing government jobs. So far, the government has given government jobs to 8.5 lakh youth, which is the highest number in the entire country," he added.

The CM mentioned that the historic changes in the police recruitment process after 2017 are not just about numbers but represent a new identity, safety, and trust in Uttar Pradesh. Since 2017, more than 217,500 personnel have been recruited in the UP Police through a fair and transparent process, which is the highest in the country.

He said that when the BJP government was formed in 2017 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the first priority was to strengthen the recruitment board and ensure accountability for anyone tampering with the future of the youth. Today, UP's recruitment process has become a model for the entire country.

The CM added that transparency in recruitment also boosted investments, creating local employment opportunities for nearly 2 crore youth in their own districts. With support from outsourcing, technology, and policy-making, Uttar Pradesh has now emerged as one of India's fastest-growing economies. (ANI)

