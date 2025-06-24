Ghazipur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 24 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday inspected the under-construction hostel at Maharishi Vishwamitra Autonomous Medical College in Ghazipur.

Speaking to reporters after the inspection, the Chief Minister said, "Purvanchal Expressway and Maharshi Vishwamitra Medical College have become the identity of this district. Today, I have inspected an under-construction nursing college. Projects worth Rs 1,100 crores are either approved or are underway..."

Earlier on Tuesday, CM Yogi participated in the 25th meeting of the Central Zonal Council, chaired by Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah.

In a post on social media platform X, CM Yogi wrote, "Honorable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji has described 'cooperative and competitive federalism' as a powerful medium for the country's all-round development. In this context, today in Varanasi, I participated in the 25th meeting of the Central Zonal Council, chaired by the Honorable Union Home and Cooperation Minister Shri @AmitShah ji"

On Monday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also planted a sapling in Bhadohi under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign on the death anniversary of Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's Office informed that President Droupadi Murmu will visit Gorakhpur for the fourth time in seven years on the invitation of CM Yogi Adityanath.

The President is scheduled to attend the first convocation ceremony of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Gorakhpur, on June 30. On July 1, she will inaugurate the state's first AYUSH University at Pipri in Bhathat.

During her two-day visit, President Murmu will also offer prayers at the Gorakhnath Temple. (ANI)

