Uttar Pradesh [India], September 2 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath transferred pension funds of Rs 836.55 crore to 55.77 lakh beneficiaries through online transactions under the 'National old-age pension scheme' on Thursday.

"First and foremost I want to greet all those 55.77 lakh beneficiaries who are benefiting under the old-age pension scheme," Yogi said during a press conference.

Also Read | KCET Answer Key 2021 Released By Karnataka Examinations Authority At kea.kar.nic.in; Here Are Steps To Download The Asnwer Key.

"I am happy to inform that there are 4,56000 new first time beneficiaries who will receive Rs 1500/- in their account in the first three quarters of the year" he added.

During these 4 and a half years, the UP government has given benefits to 19,24000 new beneficiaries who were not benefited from the pension scheme before, the CM said.

Also Read | Microsoft Surface Duo 2, New Surface Laptop Likely To Be Launched on September 22, 2021: Report.

"Our goal is to benefit every poor, farmer, older persons and needy women under the welfare schemes of the state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also made welfare schemes for these people from time to time", Adityanath said in a conference.

"When the world was engaged in fighting against corona, the government's big challenge was to save life and livelihood but we fought this battle with full force and with the support of the Centre, the UP government implemented schemes in the state which was for the welfare of the poor, he said.

Through Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, a free ration was provided to the poor in UP in the months of June, July and August. Adding to this he said, even in 2020, from April to November, the state government has provided free ration to poor families.

"The Uttar Pradesh government has provided housing to approximately 42 lakh poor people in rural and urban areas. People were provided with toilet facilities, free electricity. Over one crore people received gas connection", CM said.

"This is our intention that every needy should benefit with the state welfare schemes". he disclosed. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)