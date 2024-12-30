Lucknow, Dec 30 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday asked three technical universities in the state to promote innovation and support startups.

In a meeting on the UP Innovation Fund (UPIF), he emphasized setting up innovation centres in these universities with full facilities to assist student entrepreneurs, the UP government said in a statement.

Highlighting the rapid evolution of technology, Adityanath said, "Innovation must keep pace with changing technology and global market trends. To achieve this, Centres of Excellence should be established to drive new innovations. Centres for Innovation must also be established in all three technical universities for which the government will provide the necessary funding."

Adityanath reiterated that while the government has ample funds, young innovators often lack financial support.

He stressed the importance of channelling funds through universities to empower students, stating, "This initiative will lead to groundbreaking innovations, empowering the youth and enhancing the state's reputation on a national and global scale."

He also instructed officials to draft a detailed plan to implement these measures. He also called for development of trades based on global market mapping and modernization of traditional trades to meet contemporary needs.

Emphasizing the need to integrate startups into the broader ecosystem, Adityanath stated, "Technical universities should provide space for ODOP (One District One Product) initiatives alongside modern technology."

He instructed universities to identify trades based on current market needs and to actively encourage students to pursue innovation.

The UP Chief Minister also emphasized granting universities complete autonomy to foster innovation, asserting that such freedom is essential for new ideas to emerge. Furthermore, he directed universities to collaborate with IITs to enhance their innovation capabilities.

According to the statement, under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's leadership, Rs 400 crore was approved two years ago to support startups.

Simultaneously, investment managers were expected to contribute between Rs 1,200 crore and Rs 3,600 crore.

In this context, the Chief Minister proposed equalizing the contributions of the state government and investment managers. This approach is expected to boost innovation across the state and provide students with opportunities to showcase their talents and ideas.

