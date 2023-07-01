Lucknow, Jun 30 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday reviewed the updated status of approvals issued by the state government in relation to the budgetary provisions for the financial year 2023-24.

He also reviewed the amount allocated by the heads of the department and the amount received from the Centre relative to the target, the UP government said in statement issued here.

After the department-wise meeting, the chief minister gave directions including speeding up development works and ensuring quality and timeliness of the projects in the larger public interest.

Adityanath said, "The first quarter of the financial year 2023-24 is over. It should be ensured that the funds provided in the current budget are properly spent by all the departments. Acceleration in allocation and expenditure is expected".

"Expenditure should also be reviewed at the department level. The ministers concerned should review their departmental status. The status of departmental allocation and expenditure should be reviewed monthly by the Chief Secretary," he said.

"We are getting all possible help from the Centre for the overall development of the state under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Get the balance amount by coordinating with the Centre. The departmental ministers themselves should communicate with the Union ministers. Projects must not be interrupted due to lack of Centre's share of funds. Work should continue by releasing state shares in accordance with rules. All departments should ensure to send utilisation certificates on time," Adityanath said.

He added that many schemes of departments like Higher Education, Women's Welfare, Child Development and Nutrition, Infrastructure and Industrial Development, Social Welfare, Rural Development, Public Works, Food Logistics, Urban Development, Medical Health, Irrigation and Water Resources are directly implemented.

"Implementation of such schemes that directly impact people's lives should be accelerated. It is the responsibility of the departmental head to ensure timely allocation of funds for smooth implementation of the schemes while giving priority to public interest," he said.

The chief minister also said the plan to set up digital libraries in gram panchayats and urban wards is important.

In coordination with the Basic Education Department and the Panchayati Raj Department, the Higher Education Department should implement it expeditiously, he said.

