Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 4 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognisance of the tragic incident in Sitapur district, where a wall collapse led to the death of young girls. The CM expressed condolences to the bereaved families.

As per the press release, he directed district administration officials to ensure that the injured are immediately taken to the hospital and are provided with the best possible medical care. He wished for speedy recovery of the injured from the wall collapse.

The Chief Minister's Office said that CM Yogi Adityanath, also directed officials to reach the accident site as soon as possible and expedite rescue work.

Earlier, on Sunday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognisance of the accident in Gonda and expressed condolences to the bereaved families, as per a CMO statement.

He directed the officials to reach the spot and speed up the relief operations. He has also directed the proper medical treatment of the injured.

At least eleven people were killed after a vehicle carrying pilgrims fell into a canal in the Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. The incident occurred under the limits of Itia Thok Police Station, officials said.

According to the official, "Eleven people died after their vehicle fell into a canal under Itia Thok Police Station limits in Gonda. The vehicle had 15 passengers onboard, and they were going to Prithvinath Temple to offer prayers." (ANI)

