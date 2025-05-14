Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 14 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday welcomed the Union Cabinet's approval for a new semiconductor manufacturing unit in the state's Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) region in Jewar, calling it a "historic step" towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India).

In a statement shared on X, Adityanath said, "Under the leadership of Hon. PM Shri @narendramodi, the Union Cabinet has approved the establishment of a semiconductor unit in Uttar Pradesh's Yamuna Authority region (YEIDA) -- a historic step towards 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'."

"With an investment of Rs 3,700 crore, the unit will manufacture display driver chips for mobile phones, laptops, automobiles, and various other devices. India is now moving towards global leadership in semiconductor manufacturing and UP is emerging as a hub for high-end electronics and semiconductor production. Thank you, Pradhanmantri Ji!" he added.

The Union Cabinet has approved the establishment of the semiconductor unit in Jewar, Uttar Pradesh, making it India's sixth such facility. This will be a joint venture between HCL and Foxconn, set to be established near the Jewar airport.

Production is expected to begin in 2027. HCL, known for its hardware development and manufacturing, will partner with Foxconn, a global leader in electronics manufacturing. The joint venture will be located in the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) region. The unit will attract an investment worth Rs 3,700 crore.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed reporters that work on the other five units is currently underway, and one of them is expected to be inaugurated later this year.

The Jewar semiconductor unit will have a production capacity of 20,000 wafers per month, generating 36 million (3.6 crore) chips per month. These chips will be used in mobile phones, laptops, automobiles, PCs, and other devices. (ANI)

