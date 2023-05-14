Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 14 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday morning held a Janata darshan at the Gorakhnath Temple where he met as many as 100 people and directed officers to solve their grievances and assured them of all possible support from the government.

The last 'Janata darshan' was held at Gorakhnath temple on April 9. Due to the Municipal Election Code of Conduct, it was organized after about a month.

As many as 100 people had come to the Janata Darshan to share their problems with the Chief Minister.

Chief Minister Yogi himself reached the people seated on chairs in front of the Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Bhavan of the temple complex.

CM Yogi listened to everyone's problems one by one and assured them of all support to resolve their problems.

Handing over their applications to the officers, he directed them to ensure prompt, satisfactory action, a statement said.

A statement informed that on the complaint of land grabs by some people, he directed strict legal action. The Chief Minister also assured women seeking concessions in electricity bills of utmost support.

Some people had reached the Janata Darshan seeking financial help for treatment. CM Yogi said that lack of funds would not be a hindrance in the treatment.

He directed the officers to complete the process of the hospital's estimate for treatment and send it to the government. An adequate amount will be given for the treatment from the Chief Minister's Discretionary Fund, he said.

Some women had brought their children. CM Yogi blessed the children, inquired about their studies, gifted them chocolates and inspired them to study well. (ANI)

