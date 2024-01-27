Budaun (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 27 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasised that the compressed biogas (CBG) plant will not only contribute to environmental conservation but also boost the income of farmers, addressing the significant issue of stubble burning in fields, an official statement said on Saturday.

During the inauguration of the CBG plant at Sainjani village of Dataganj assembly, the Chief Minister said, "The previously burned stubble will now serve as an additional source of income for our farmers. Along with this, farmers will also get additional income from cow dung. The CBG plant will not only generate employment opportunities for farmers and cattle herders but also for the youth."

Also Read | Alien Invasion: US Not Ready for Extraterrestrial Attack, Says Pentagon Watchdog.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri was present as the guest of honour.

In his address, the Chief Minister underscored the CBG plant's role in environmental protection, income generation for farmers, employment opportunities for youth, and the establishment of new enterprises in economically deprived areas.

Also Read | Bihar Political Crisis: HAM-S Core Committee Meeting Underway in Patna, RJD Offers CM's Post to Jitan Ram Manjhi.

Expressing sincere gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Puri for their efforts in establishing the plant, the Chief Minister said that CBG plants are being set up in eight districts across the state, namely Jaunpur, Amethi, Sitapur, Fatehpur, Bahraich, Bareilly, Kannauj, and Budaun.

The Chief Minister highlighted that the Compressed Biogas (CBG) plant, constructed at a cost of Rs 133 crore in Budaun, spans over an expansive 50-acre area. "In this, 14.25 metric tons of biogas can be produced daily by using 100 metric tons of paddy straw. Besides, 65 metric tons of solid organic fertiliser will also be produced daily. This will reduce the import of natural and crude oil, as well as pollution. Furthermore, it aligns with climate change goals, and the use of bio-fertilizers will enhance the carbon content in the soil," he said.

Emphasising the expansion of such initiatives, the Chief Minister announced plans to set up 100 CBG plants in Uttar Pradesh, each offering direct employment opportunities to over 100 individuals. Additionally, the associated support enterprises will contribute to substantial job creation.

The Chief Minister pointed out that one CBG plant can purify 147 thousand acres of land for farming. "Our fields have become poisonous due to the excessive use of fertilisers. This is causing deadly diseases like kidney and liver failure and cancer. There is only one solution for this--natural and organic farming," Yogi said. The CBG plant, he stated, is a crucial step in promoting natural organic farming and converting waste into wealth.

Referring to the recent Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla, the Chief Minister hailed it as a celebration of India's pride and a symbol of public trust. He asserted that present-day Uttar Pradesh is setting new benchmarks in prosperity, security, good governance, and management.

In addition to the CBG plant, the Chief Minister highlighted the ongoing foundation stone laying and inauguration of projects worth Rs 424 crore across various assembly constituencies in Budaun. He expressed optimism that these initiatives would bring about positive changes in the lives of the local society and its people in the future. He said that the state, which used to be a 'Danga Pradesh' earlier, has now become an 'Utsav Pradesh'.

The Chief Minister said that by the end of this year, the Ganga Expressway will be ready, a large part of which will pass through Budaun. Once operational, this expressway will drastically reduce travel times, allowing journeys to Lucknow in 3 hours, Prayagraj in 4 hours, and Delhi in 3 hours.

The Chief Minister expressed gratitude to the companies involved in the construction of compressed biogas plants, acknowledging their valuable contributions.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister also handed over laptops to the youth and keys to tractors to the advanced farmers, it said.

Union Minister praised the development work done in UP in the last seven years

In his address, Minister Puri praised the development work done in UP in the last 7 years. He said that more than 100 CBG plants are going to be set up in the state in the coming days, as per the statement.

Highlighting key transformations in the petroleum sector under the double-engine government, the Union Minister noted substantial growth in infrastructure. He stated that in 2014, there were a total of 5,506 petrol pumps in the state, a number that has now surged to 11,124, marking a remarkable 102 percent increase. Similarly, LPG distributors increased by 113 percent, from 1,944 in 2014 to 4,142 today. The number of PNG (piped natural gas) connections witnessed growth from 11,650 in 2014 to over 14 lakh and 90 thousand presently, the release added.

The state now boasts 870 CNG stations, with aviation fuel stations increasing from 7 to 11, the minister said. Additionally, LPG gas connections rose from 1 crore 80 lakh to 4 crore 80 lakh. The Union Minister applauded the Chief Minister for the strides made under the Smart City and AMRUT Yojana in Uttar Pradesh, assuring that the Central Ministry would fulfil every need of the state government. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)