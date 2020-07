Lucknow, Jul 10 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has issued directives to officials concerned for the special cleanliness and sanitization campaign, beginning on Saturday.

In a video conference with all divisional commissioners, district magistrates and senior administrative and police officials on Friday, the chief minister said the campaign should be carried out on July 11 and 12 in all rural and urban areas there should not be any laxity in it.

Also Read | Dharavi Gets Praise From WHO For Breaking COVID-19 Transmission Chain, Aaditya Thackeray Credits 'Dharavikars' For Chasing Coronavirus.

The campaign can be extended to July 13 and, if required, later as well, he said, asking the officials to provide photographs of the campaign so that it can be reviewed by the CM's Office.

According to an official release, the CM said the special drive would help control COVID-19 and communicable diseases.

Also Read | Security Tightened in Ghaziabad as UP Govt Imposed Lockdown in The State From 10 PM on July 10 : Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 10, 2020.

He also directed the district magistrates and police chiefs to extensively tour their respective districts, the release said.

The chief minister also asked for taking effective steps to check communicable diseases in view of the monsoon season.

He also directed the officials to activate nigrani samitis working in rural and urban areas, besides using public address system for creating awareness about the measures required for preventing infection.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)