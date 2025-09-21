Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 21 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced the first phase of the "GST Reform Awareness Campaign", scheduled from September 22 to 29, aimed at spreading awareness about the benefits of the new GST reforms and promoting indigenous products.

According to an official release, on Saturday, the Chief Minister held a video conference with all NDA MLAs and state ministers, instructing public representatives to actively engage with traders, shopkeepers, and consumers to ensure that the reforms benefit everyone during the festive season.

As per the release, CM Yogi said, "All public representatives will lead the campaign daily in their respective areas." The Chief Minister himself, along with both Deputy Chief Ministers, will actively participate, the latter for seven consecutive days. MPs, ministers, MLAs, MLCs, and councillors will dedicate 1-2 hours daily to local markets, engaging directly with shopkeepers and the public. In every district, ministers in charge will coordinate with local representatives to ensure the campaign's effectiveness at the grassroots level.

As part of the campaign, public representatives will visit markets daily, thanking shopkeepers by offering them roses and informing them that PM Narendra Modi has implemented GST reforms in response to their long-standing demand. Shopkeepers will also be encouraged to display posters with the message "Garv Se Kaho Swadeshi Hai" and prioritise the sale of indigenous products to strengthen the local economy.

The Chief Minister emphasised that Swadeshi is not just a slogan but a representation of India's labour, skill, and perseverance. Adopting indigenous products, he said, is key to realising the vision of a self-reliant and developed India. He urged shopkeepers and customers alike to take pride in using Swadeshi products, thereby boosting economic progress.

During festive shopping, customers will be informed that GST reforms have made goods more affordable. They will also be encouraged to choose Indian products.

Public representatives will explain in simple terms that GST reform has simplified business operations, lowered costs for consumers, and that the use of indigenous products will help build a self-reliant and strong nation. The campaign will ensure that awareness reaches every level, making the reform equally beneficial for both traders and customers.

The Chief Minister instructed ministers in charge to visit their respective districts and engage with local bodies, business associations, farmers, and the general public to communicate the benefits of the reform. He called for the simultaneous implementation of the program across the state, with the active involvement of local representatives. Highlighting the broader impact, he said GST reforms will make goods cheaper, boost purchasing power, attract investments, and create new employment opportunities - benefits that must be effectively conveyed during the festive season.

Appealing for wholehearted cooperation, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the campaign will not only drive economic growth but also bring India closer to self-reliance through the promotion of Swadeshi. He stressed that these reforms can succeed only with active public participation. Finally, he directed all public representatives to share their seven-day action plans with him and ensure their immediate execution. (ANI)

