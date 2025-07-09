Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 9 (ANI): As Uttar Pradesh launched its state-wide mega plantation drive, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Ayodhya for a one-day tour. His visit began with prayers at the revered Hanumangarhi temple, where he sought peace and prosperity for the state.

CM Yogi sought peace and prosperity for the state before proceeding to the sanctum sanctorum of Shri Ram Lalla, where he performed the aarti and greeted devotees upon exiting.

He also circumambulated the Ram Mandir complex to review the progress of the temple construction and offered prayers at the Ram Darbar. The Chief Minister commenced his Ayodhya tour with a visit to the Sankat Mochan Hanumangarhi temple. He performed traditional rituals and prayed for the well-being of the people of Uttar Pradesh.

After Hanumangarhi, the Chief Minister proceeded to offer prayers at Ram Lalla's sanctum sanctorum. He performed aarti, circumambulated the temple premises, and later offered prayers at the Ram Darbar.

He also took stock of the progress of the temple construction. Office bearers of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust briefed him on the current status and upcoming phases of the construction project, according to an official release.

On his arrival at the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport in Ayodhya, CM Yogi received a grand reception from local public representatives and officials. This marks the Chief Minister's first visit to Ayodhya in the month of July. He had last visited on June 5 for the inauguration of the Ram Darbar.

Meanwhile, UP Minister Sanjay Kumar Nishad on Wednesday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision as the state launched a campaign to plant 37 crore saplings in a single day under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative.

He urged people to take part in the drive, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, highlighting its role in increasing oxygen levels and restoring forest cover.

Speaking to ANI, Sanjay Kumar Nishad said, "... I thank the Prime Minister's vision and 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' that CM Yogi Adityanath is also following... Due to the decrease in trees, carbon dioxide is increasing... I appeal to people to sow a sample today. I also hope people will save animals... The increased oxygen levels are proven scientifically, and this is due to this campaign" (ANI)

