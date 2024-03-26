Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 26 (ANI): In the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will conduct 'Prabuddh Sammelan' in 15 districts of Western UP from March 27 to 31.

Ahead of the election rallies, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will interact with intellectuals across various districts in the state through 'Prabuddh Sammelan' (meeting of intellectuals), presenting a comprehensive account of the government's work.

The Chief Minister's Prabuddh Sammelans are set to begin from Western Uttar Pradesh, where elections will also be held in the first few phases. Through these proposed meetings until March 31, CM Yogi will engage in dialogue with the people, laying the groundwork for the 'Phir ek bar, Modi sarkar' resolution ahead of the elections.

As per the schedule announced by the Bharatiya Janata Party, Uttar Pradesh, CM Yogi will visit 15 districts over five days from March 27 to 31. His series of Prabuddh Sammelan will commence from Mathura, Meerut, and Ghaziabad on Wednesday, March 27, where he will engage with dignitaries and the general public.

On Thursday, March 28, CM Yogi's schedule includes programs in Bijnor, Moradabad, and Amroha, where he will interact with prominent individuals. Moving forward, on March 29, CM Yogi is scheduled to participate in the Prabuddh Sammelan in Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, and Saharanpur. Continuing this momentum, on March 30, he will attend Prabuddh Sammelan in Baghpat (Modinagar), Bulandshahr, and Gautam Buddha Nagar. Lastly, on March 31, he will be present at Prabuddh Sammelans in Bareilly, Rampur, and Pilibhit.

Through these 'Prabuddha Sammelans, ' CM Yogi aims to provide detailed information about the achievements of both the state and the central governments. He will also discuss the schemes benefiting the common people under the double-engine government.

CM Yogi had previously organized a similar Prabuddha Sammelan before the 2023 civic elections, significantly benefiting the BJP and leading to a clean sweep in all municipal corporations. Once again, CM Yogi is gearing up with the mission of a clean sweep in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections through these 'Prabuddha Sammelans'.

These 'Prabuddha Sammelans' of CM Yogi are starting from Western Uttar Pradesh, where elections will be held in the initial phases. In the first phase i.e. on April 19, 2024, elections are to be held in Saharanpur, Kairana, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Nagina, Moradabad, Rampur and Pilibhit, while in the second phase i.e. on April 26, elections are to be held in Amroha, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Bulandshahr, Aligarh and Mathura.

Similarly, in the third phase, elections have been announced in districts like Sambhal, Hathras, Agra, Fatehpur Sikri, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Etah, Badaun and Bareilly. Keeping this schedule in mind, CM Yogi's 'Prabuddha Sammelans' is beginning from the districts of Western Uttar Pradesh so that the impact of his dialogue can reach the common people as much as possible. (ANI)

