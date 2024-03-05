Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 5 (ANI): Ahead of Lok Sabha elections, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will hold a cabinet meeting at Lok Bhawan in Lucknow on Tuesday.

In the Cabinet meeting over 21 proposals are likely to be discussed and are expected to be approved.

In the cabinet meeting, the farmers can get a big gift adding that the proposal to provide free electricity for irrigation to farmers will also be passed.

The proposal will also be made for Lucknow Metro in two phases, to provide free electricity to private tube wells will cost Rs 2400 crore and likely get approved.

Meanwhile, the proposal of Rs 18624 crore will be approved for the establishment of the Anpara E Thermal Project and the proposal for exemption in the registration fee and stamp duty for the execution of the mortgage deed to Neyveli Power.

The cabinet is expected to approve the proposal for a corrigendum to the filling bottles of Foreign Liquor Rules, 2020 and the proposal for a one-time settlement scheme 2023-24 on UP state excise arrears.

Moreover, the cabinet may approve the proposal of the ordinance to develop the state capital region, SCR will be formed by merging Lucknow Hardoi Sitapur Unnao Rae Bareli Barabanki and the proposal to run metro rail from Charbagh to Basant Kunj in Lucknow may also get approval.

Earlier on Monday, in order to give a new dimension to tourism in the state, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath participated in a program organized for the inauguration and foundation of 650 tourism development projects worth Rs 2,800 crore. The Chief Minister said that the double engine government is systematically developing tourist centres not in any one district, but in all 75 districts and 403 assembly constituencies.

Meanwhile, in a major achievement for the Uttar Pradesh government potable tap water has reached over 12 crore 62 lakh (12,62,84,160) villagers of the state. Functional household tap connections have been provided to 2 crore 10 lakh (2,10,47,360) rural families under the Jal Jeevan Mission's Har Ghar Nal Yojana.

Clean water has also reached the traditionally water-scarce regions of Bundelkhand and Vindhya. In addition, along with ensuring every rural household's access to clean drinking water, the government is also providing employment opportunities for the youth through the initiative by training them.

In Uttar Pradesh, 1,16,388 youth are being trained as plumbers, 1,16,388 as electricians, 1,16,388 as motor mechanics, 1,16,388 as fitters, 174582 as masons and 1,16,388 as pump operators. (ANI)

