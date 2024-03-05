Chhatarpur, March 5: Ahead of Lok Sabha election, Bahujan Samajwadi Party leader Mahendra Gupta was shot dead on Monday in the Civil Lines police station area, Chhatarpur, police said. The BSP leader Mahendra Gupta had contested Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly election 2023 from Bijawar constituency. A case under section 302 of Indian Pemal Code was registered. Gujarat Shocker: Minor Girl Allegedly Raped by 12-Year-Old Boy in Jahangirpura, Probe On

Amit Sanghi, Superintendent of Police Chhatarpur while talking to ANI, said, "A person was shot dead on Sagar Road in Civil Lines police station area, Chhatarpur. Post-mortem of the body was done. He was sent to the district hospital for post mortem. Now a case is registered under section 302..."

"Our special team has gone to this incident in which 4 police station in-charges including the Additional Superintendent of Police have been deployed in this incident. Our effort is to arrest the culprit as soon as possible, prima facie investigation suggests that there may be old rivalry, which will be our main point of investigation further," the police added. Further investigation is underway.

