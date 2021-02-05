Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 5 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will soon be visiting Ayodhya to review the progress of the developmental works that are being carried out to provide world-class facilities to the tourists.

The information was shwred by the Information and Public Relations Department of the state on Thursday but did not mention the exact date of the Chief minister's visit.

According to the release," The CM will visit spots and oversee the progress of the projects which include the expansion of Bhajan Sandhya Sthal, Queen Ho Memorial Park, Ram Katha Park, beautification of Ram Kath Gallery, Ram Ki Paidi."

The development works include widening many city roads, construction of multilevel parking sites and revampent of bus and railway station.

"There is also a plan to make Ayodhya a solar city, besides augmenting existing facilities. In addition, the renovation of all the religious, mythological and historical sites of the '84 Kosi Parikrama' is also being carried out to add to the beauty of the city which has become a strong presence on the global tourism map, owing to the Deepotsava of Ayodhya," it said.

"Besides this, a separate action plan has been prepared for the development of other important sites like Makhauda, where King Dashrath performed the 'Putrakamesthi Yajna'. There are also many mythological places related to Lord Ram on different 'Parikrama Margs' and the development of all such places are also on the agenda of the Yogi government as this will not only help in increasing tourism but will also provide employment opportunities at the local level," informed the government release.

"There will be an entire facelift of the 'Ghats' along the Saryu river and railway stations and there will be a separate four-lane road to connect to the airport, which is being spruced up to handle domestic as well as international traffic," said the state I&PR Department.

The department informed that the government has decided to appoint a world-class consultant to prepare a new model of development for Ayodhya.

"The Housing and Urban Planning Development (HUPD) Department has issued a Request for Proposal (RFP). The HUPD department will get the development model prepared by the consultant and its implementation will be done through Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA). The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is also making a proposal for a bypass from Sohawal to Vikramjot," further said the release.

The government added that the work of widening the four-lane road from Rae Bareli to Ayodhya is also under active consideration. It is to be constructed at a cost of Rs 1,500 crore. In order to maintain the avidity and cleanliness of the Saryu river, the project of modern sewage treatment plants is also in the pipeline. (ANI)

