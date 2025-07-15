Oreo boxes through which the accused attempted to smuggle cocaine (Photo/DRI)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 15 (ANI): Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) Mumbai siezed cocaine worth Rs 62.6 crores from an Indian female at Mumbai International Airport, official said on Tuesday.

According to statement from DRI, specific intelligence developed by officers of DRI Mumbai indicated that one female Indian national, coming from Doha to Mumbai on July 14 would be smuggling narcotics into India.

Acting on the said intelligence, DRI Mumbai officers intercepted the female passenger upon her arrival at Mumbai Airport on July 14.

A thorough examination of her baggage led to the recovery of six oreo boxes and three chocolate boxes. On opening, all nine boxes were found to contain capsules filled with a white powdery substance purported to be Cocaine. A total of 300 such capsules were recovered, DRI said

All capsules were individually tested using the field test kit, which showed positive result for Cocaine.

Total 6261 grams of Cocaine with an estimated value of Rs 62.6 crore in illicit market was recovered and seized under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. In addition, the said passenger was arrested.

Further investigation is in progress.

Earlier on June 22, DRI Mumbai arrested a male passenger who had arrived at Mumbai Airport from Sierra Leone after 1,139 grams of cocaine, valued at Rs 11.39 crore in the international illicit market was seized from him.

According to DRI Mumbai, upon questioning, the passenger admitted to having ingested capsules containing narcotic drugs for smuggling into India. He was then immediately admitted to a nearby government hospital.

On June 20, acting on specific intelligence, DRI Mumbai, intercepted a Nigerian woman suspected of transporting narcotic substances from Delhi to Mumbai by bus. The operation, conducted late at night, involved a 50-kilometre surveillance trail before the woman was stopped and her baggage checked.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) stands at the forefront of combating drug trafficking in India, playing a pivotal role in intercepting illicit narcotics, dismantling trafficking networks, and safeguarding national security. (ANI)

