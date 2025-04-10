New Delhi, Apr 10 (PTI) Displaying remarkable integrity, a coach attendant of Sampoorna Kranti Express train found and returned a bag containing cash and jewellery to a passenger, who had mistakenly left it on his seat, the Railway Ministry on Thursday said.

“When the train, which runs between Rajendra Nagar (Bihar) and New Delhi, reached the New Delhi Station, coach attendant Randhir Kumar Singh found a bag full of cash and jewellery,” said Dilip Kumar, Executive Director, Information and Publicity, Railway Board.

Without compromising with his integrity, Singh immediately informed the train ticket examiner (TTE) about the unclaimed bag, he added.

The railway officials said the TTE also acted promptly and searching through the coach chart found out the names and number of passengers, who were sitting near seat number 17/18 in B-4 coach where the bag was found.

“One of the passengers who emerged as the claimant of the bag was Rajan Pathak. Pathak said that he boarded the train from Mirzapur and since there were many family members travelling together, they didn't know who carried which bag,” Kumar said.

“In such a scenario, the bag full of valuables was left at the seat. Pathak returned to the station midway and met the station officials to claim his bag,” he added.

According to station officials, they verified Pathak's claim to be the owner by asking details of the bag and items that it contained.

After satisfying themselves that Pathak is the actual owner, they handed over the bag to him.

“Rajan Pathak is a priest from Vindhyachal Dham. He appreciated the honesty of the coach attendant and thanked the railways for wonderful service,” Kumar said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)