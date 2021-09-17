New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee and his personal secretary in Delhi on September 24 in connection with coal mining scam.

Banerjee and his secretary Sumit Roy are supposed to appear before ED at 11 am on September 24. Earlier, Banerjee appeared before ED on September 6.

Also Read | Finance Ministry Releases Rs 2,427 Crore to 11 States for Urban Local Bodies.

As per the ED's FIR, illegal excavation and theft of coal were being done by criminal elements from the leasehold area of Eastern Coalfield Ltd in active connivance of the officials of ECL, CISF, and Indian Railways and concerned other departments.

The agency alleged that illegal mining is going on at the leasehold area of ECL behind Topsi village under Kunustoria Area and at Lachhipur Village under Kajora Area by the coal mafias in active connivance with officials of Eastern Coalfields Limited and those of Central Industrial Security Force. (ANI)

Also Read | This Company Has Been Changing Lives and Leading the Way in Recruiting & Servicing Clientele.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)