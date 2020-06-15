India News | Coal TUs to Strike Work for Three Days in July, to Give Notice on June 18

Kolkata, June 15 (PTI) The major trade unions of Coal India and Singareni Collieries Company Limited will strike work for three days from July 2 to press for withdrawal of commercial mining, their spokesmen said.

The notice for the strike by five trade unions will be served on June 18, the day Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to launch the auction of coal mines for commercial mining, they said.

The proposed strike will be held between July 2 and July 4 will also oppose the bifurcation of the Central Mine Planning and Design Institute Limited, a subsidiary of Coal India engaged in technical advisory, the spokesmen said.

RSS-backed Bhartiya Mazdoor Sangh, Hind Maha Sangh and AITUC have said they will join the strike.

INTUC-affiliated Indian National Mine Workers Federation secretary, S Q Zama said that all the major trade unions have decided to join the three-day strike.

The notice for the strike will be served on June 18 in a joint demonstration (of TUs) if demands are not conceded before July 2, he said in a letter to the prime minister on Monday.

All India Coal Workers Federation general secretary D.D.Ramanandan said all the trade unions have sent their letters of decision to the prime minister and on June 18 the strike notice would be served to the coal secretary.

The Centre had announced to offer 50 coal blocks to the private sector for commercial mining to ramp up production of the mineral in the country and stop imports.

The launch of the auction that will be via video conferencing will be themed "Unleashing Coal: New hopes for Aatmanirbhar Bharat", the coal ministry said in a statement.

