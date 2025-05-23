New Delhi [India], May 23 (ANI): In a solemn and emotionally charged ceremony held at the Manekshaw Centre, Delhi Cantt, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), General Upendra Dwivedi, presented the 'Badge of Sacrifice' and the 'Certificate of Honour' to the next of kin of Indian Army personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty.

The COAS presented the 'Badge of Sacrifice' and 'Certificate of Honour' to the next of kin of bravehearts---Colonel Manpreet Singh, Major Aashish Dhonchak, Captain Deepak Singh, Havildar Rohit Kumar, Naik Dilwar Khan, Rifleman Ravi Kumar, Sepoy Pradeep Singh, DSP Himayun Muzzammil Bhat and OEM GDE-1 Vijayan Kutty G (Border Road Organisation).

The presentation took place a day after the formal Defence Investiture Ceremony, which was conducted at the Rashtrapati Bhawan on May 22.

The awards - a deeply symbolic tribute to valour and supreme sacrifice - were conferred to honour officers, Junior Commissioned Officers, and other ranks who were killed in enemy and terrorist action while serving the nation.

Instituted in July 1999, the Badge of Sacrifice and Certificate of Honour have since been bestowed upon families of bravehearts from conflicts dating back to 1947.

The first official presentation was held on Vijay Diwas, December 16, 1999, marking a significant milestone in the Army's continued commitment to remembering its bravehearts.

The 'Badge of Sacrifice' is a 24-carat gold-plated insignia individually engraved with the soldier's Army number, rank, and name.

On the reverse, the Indian Army insignia is inscribed, symbolising eternal remembrance. The 'Certificate of Honour' is equally distinguished, crafted on permanent-finish 24-carat gold foil and set within a gold-plated frame.

Designed by the Directorate of Indian Army Veterans of the Indian Army, these honours reflect the aesthetic dignity and enduring respect the Army holds for its fallen heroes.

The families, many overcome with emotion, accepted the awards with quiet pride. Their presence served as a poignant reminder of the human cost of national security and the strength that sustains those left behind.

The Indian Army continues to uphold its deep-rooted traditions of honour, duty, and sacrifice, ensuring that every fallen soldier is remembered with dignity and reverence. (ANI)

