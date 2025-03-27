New Delhi [India], March 27 (ANI): Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi on Thursday stressed the five pillars of transformation, which encompass technology absorption, structural changes, human resource development, and increasing cohesion between the three services, a release said.

Delivering the valedictory address of the Higher Defence Management Course (HDMC-20) at the College of Defence Management (CDM), Secunderabad, Gen Dwivedi gave a holistic roadmap of the Indian Army to become a future-ready combat force.

The COAS highlighted the Army's commitment to becoming a technologically advanced, adaptive and self-reliant force capable of addressing complex future challenges. He stressed the need to move from a process-driven approach to an outcome-driven approach to transition from the measure of performance to a measure of effectiveness.

The COAS underscored the alignment of the Army's transformative goals and deliberated upon the three phases of the Era of Transition, the Era of Consolidation and the Era of Control.

Gen Dwivedi emphasised that the Armed forces must be mobile, agile, and technologically competent. They must be capable of contributing in all spheres of national security towards achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047 through Atmanirbharta and remain a key pillar of national power and a preferred security partner in the region.

The event marked the successful completion of the flagship Higher Defence Management Course by 167 officers from the Indian Armed Forces, including 14 officers from friendly foreign nations. HDMC is a premier program designed to equip senior military officers with strategic foresight, management expertise, and decision-making acumen crucial for higher defence management and policymaking roles.

The COAS addressed the Future Strategic Leaders on a multitude of significant issues, from the transformation of the armed forces to the role and responsibilities towards nation-building. He exhorted the graduating officers to be imaginative, develop the attitude and adaptability to channelise their ability, and imbibe the principles of Truth, Trust, and Transparency to deal with future challenges.

As a mark of recognition, the COAS felicitated meritorious officers for their outstanding performance, acknowledging their exemplary contributions and academic excellence.

The valedictory ceremony was graced by senior military officials, faculty members and distinguished guests, underscoring the significance of the occasion. The graduating officers are now poised to take on critical command and staff roles and carry forward the invaluable knowledge and strategic insights gained at CDM, reinforcing their commitment to national security and higher defence management. (ANI)

