Srinagar, May 25 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday recorded 2,964 fresh COVID-19 cases, raising its tally to 2,75,822, while 53 more deaths pushed the fatality count to 3,662 in the union territory, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 1,145 were reported from the Jammu division and 1,819 from the Kashmir division, they said.

The officials said Srinagar district recorded the highest of 487 cases, followed by 438 in Jammu district and 266 in Budgam district.

The number of active cases stands at 44,918 in the union territory, while 2,27,242 patients have recovered so far, they said.

The death toll in the union territory due to the virus rose to 3,662 as 53 more patients died in the past 24 hours, the officials said.

