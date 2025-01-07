Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 7 (ANI): Cold conditions persist in Jammu & Kashmir Srinagar with the weather generally to remain dry for the next few days, as per the weather department.

Vishnu, a tourist, who came from Jaipur told ANI, "There is much cold. But one can enjoy a lot of things. Despite wearing a jacket, sweater and a cap, I am still feeling cold. I do not think the sun will come out."

He also said, there was a "lot of snow" in recent days and invited everyone to visit Kashmir.

Devendra another tourist from Rajasthan's Kota told ANI, " Every year, I visit Kashmir. It is very cold here. Wear gloves, and a cap and roam around. Every facility is available here. It is expensive."

He also suggested having a tour of Dal Lake, sipping Kashmiri 'kahwa' (flavour tea) and having fun.

As per, the Meteorological Centre Srinagar, the weather will remain generally dry on Tuesday and throughout January 8 and 9. A forecast of snow at a few or isolated places between January 11-12.

It has also issued a traffic advisory to tourists.

"Isolated cold wave & possibility of shallow/moderate fog over plains of KMR & JMU during 7-10Jan," it said on X on Monday.

For January 13 and January 15, the weather will remain generally dry, as per the forecast.

As per the Meteorological Centre Srinagar, the current temperature across Srinagar was recorded at 1.9 degrees Celsius. Pahalgam recorded - 7.2 Celsius, Gulmarg recorded - 4-4 Celsius, Jammu recorded 8.3 Celsius, Katra 9.8 Celsius, Kupwara -0.4 Celsius and Banihal 4. 6 Celsius.

The Srinagar city experienced the first snow of the season on December 27.

Meanwhile, a thick layer of fog continues to cover many parts of North India, leading to train delays. (ANI)

