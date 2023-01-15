New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) The national capital recorded a cold morning on Sunday with the minimum temperature settling at 4.7 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average, the India Meteorological Department said.

The relative humidity recorded at 8:30 am was 74 per cent, it said.

The IMD has predicted mainly clear sky throughout the day with the maximum temperature expected to hover around 17 degrees Celsius.

According to IMD, Delhi-NCR is likely to again experience a cold wave this week with the minimum temperature expected to be around 3 degrees Celsius.

On Saturday, the maximum temperature in the national capital was 18.4 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average, while the minimum settled at 10.2 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal.

