New Delhi [India], December 18 (ANI): The cold to severe cold wave conditions prevailing over some Northwest parts of the country are likely to continue till December 21 in parts of Punjab, Haryana, north Rajasthan, north Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, a senior IMD official said on Saturday.

"For the past three days, cold wave to severe cold wave conditions are prevailing over some parts of north-western India, including Punjab, Haryana, north Rajasthan and some parts of western Uttar Pradesh and north Madhya Pradesh. As of today, night temperatures are below normal in these areas and cold to severe cold wave conditions prevailing," Mrityunjay Mohapatra, DG, IMD, told ANI.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Arrives in Amethi for 2nd Time After 2019 Loss, Says 'This Is My Home'.

"We are expecting that these conditions will continue to prevail over some parts of Punjab, Haryana, north Rajasthan, north Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh till December 21. Thereafter the minimum temperatures are expected to slightly rise further and hence abetting the cold wave conditions," he added.

Mohapatra said the day temperature over north-western India is appreciably and markedly below normal. "So, there's added adverse impact of below normal day temperature to prevailing cold wave conditions here. Day temperature expected to continue in below normal category up to December 21," he said.

Also Read | Uttarakhand Govt Hikes 'Andolankari Pension' for Agitators Who Participated in Statehood Movement in 2000.

Temperatures dropped further in the national capital today.

A minimum temperature of 5 degrees Celsius was recorded in Delhi (in Ridge and Ayanagar area), 3 degrees Celsius in Haryana (Narnaul), 0.7 degrees Celsius in Punjab (Amritsar), -1.1 degrees Celsius in Rajasthan (Churu), according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Meanwhile, parts of Himachal Pradesh are covered in a blanket of snow as the region continues to receive snowfall. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)