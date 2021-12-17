Bhubaneswar, Dec 17 (PTI) Cold wave conditions gripped Odisha on Friday, affecting normal life in the western and southern parts of the state with the weather office advising people to stay indoors.

Daringbadi recorded the lowest temperature of 6.5 degrees Celsius, followed by 7.5 degrees Celsius in Phulbani, the weather office said.

Koraput recorded a minimum temperature of 9 degrees Celsius, followed by Titilagarh (9.3), Jharsuguda (9.6), Keonjhar (9.6), and Sundergarh and Bhawanipatna at 10 degrees Celsius each.

The mercury dipped to 12 degrees Celsius in Cuttack and 12.2 degrees Celsius in Bhubaneswar.

Other places that recorded minimum temperature below 15 degrees Celsius are Balasore (12.3), Paradip (14), Gopalpur (14.2), Baripada (12), Angul (11.6), Sambalpur (12.2), Hirakud (11.4), Talcher (13), Balangir (11.5), Malkangiri (13.5), Sonepur (13.2) and Nayagarh (12).

The minimum temperature will remain three-four degrees Celsius below normal over the next four-five days, the weather office said.

The sudden dip in the temperature was attributed to the chilly winds from the north and north-west India.

The weather office said elderly persons and children across Odisha should take adequate measures to protect themselves from seasonal climate change.

There is an increased likelihood of illnesses such as flu, running/stuffy nose or nosebleed, which usually set in or get aggravated due to prolonged exposure to cold among children and elderly persons, it said.

The weather office also advised farmers to keep domestic animals away from the cold.

