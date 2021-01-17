Bhubaneswar, Jan 16 (PTI) Cold wave conditions returned to Odisha as the mercury fell below the 10 degree Celsius-mark in at least five places on Saturday, officials said.

There will be no major change in the minimum temperature across the state over the next two days and thereafter it will gradually rise by 3-4 degree Celsius over the districts in the interior region, they said.

The change will be by around 2 degree Celsius in the districts of coastal Odisha, they added.

Phulbani recorded a minimum temperature of 5.8 degree C, followed by Jharsuguda (7.6 degree Celsius), Darngbadi (8 degree Celsius), Sundergarh (8.5 degree Celsius) and Keonjhar (9.9 degree Celsius).

"Very dense fog with visibility below 50 metre was recorded at Chandbali, Cuttack and Boudh whereas Paradip witnessed dense fog with visibility remaining between 50 and 200 metre," the weather office said.

Special Relief Commissioner PK Jena in a letter to all the district collectors suggested that police and transport officials may take necessary steps for controlled plying of vehicles on highways during the dense fog to avoid road accidents.

