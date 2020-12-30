Lucknow Dec 30 (PTI) There was dense to very dense fog at isolated places in western Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday and cold wave conditions prevailed at a few places across the state.

The Lucknow meteorological office said day temperatures fell markedly in Allahabad division, while there was no large change in the state's other divisions.

The day temperature was appreciably below normal in Jhansi, Agra and Meerut divisions and normal in the others.

Night temperatures fell appreciably in Ayodhya division. They were below normal in Gorakhpur, Lucknow, Bareilly, Moradabad, Jhansi and Agra divisions and normal in the rest.

The lowest temperature in the state was recorded in Fursatganj at 3.6 degrees Celsius, while the highest was recorded in Banda at 23.6 degrees Celsius.

The weather office forecast said it would most likely remain dry in the state and warned that dense fog was likely in western UP and isolated places in the eastern part of the state.

Cold wave conditions are likely to prevail at isolated places in the state, the weather office said.

