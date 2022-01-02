Bhubaneswar, Jan 2 (PTI) The Meteorological Centre here on Sunday issued a cold wave warning for some places in Odisha over the next two days.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: 3 Women, Including 2 Sisters, Drown While Crossing Chambal River Backwater To Reach Temple in Mandsaur.

A yellow warning, predicting cold wave conditions, has been set for Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sundargarh, and Bolangir, from 8.30 am on Monday till Wednesday morning.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: Arvind Kejriwal Talks Education, Health, Free Power During Rally in Lucknow.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) declares cold wave if the minimum temperature dips to at least 4 degrees Celsius in the plains, or below 10 degrees Celsius with at least 4.5 notches less than normal.

The forecast came on the day when Kirei in Sundargarh district recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 7.2 degrees Celsius, followed by Daringbadi hill station (8 degrees Celsius), and Keonjhar (9.6 degrees Celsius).

Bhubaneswar recorded a minimum of 14 degrees Celsius while it was 13.2 degrees Celsius in Cuttack, it said.

The minimum temperature may witness a further dip by 2-3 degrees Celsius across the state in the next three days, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, dense fog occurred at a few places in Gajapati, Angul, Koraput, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, and Bolangir districts, and shallow to moderate fog prevailed in Malkangiri district on Sunday morning.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)